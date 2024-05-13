Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a live fire exercise in the North Pacific Ocean

240519-N-CV021-1180 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2024) Fire Controlman Chief Scott Lam, from Eagle River, Arkansa, left, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Isiad Rodriguez Rios, from Dorado, Puerto Rico, right, fire an M240 machine gun on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a live fire exercise in the North Pacific Ocean, May 19. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

Date Taken: 05.19.2024