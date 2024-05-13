Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Care 2024 [Image 4 of 7]

    Arctic Care 2024

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran 

    162nd Wing

    U.S. uniformed servicemembers participate in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care search and rescue exercise during Arctic Care 2024 in Kodiak, Alaska, May 11, 2024. Personnel from across the U.S. Uniformed Services joined Kodiak Arctic Care under the Innovative Readiness Training program, which partnered with the Kodiak Area Native Association to deliver no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and veterinary services to the community across geographically dispersed care sites on Alaska’s remote Kodiak Island. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 03:02
    Photo ID: 8415028
    VIRIN: 240511-Z-LJ558-1041
    Resolution: 5012x3335
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Care 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

