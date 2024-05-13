The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard East Coast Tour

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maggie Hardy, Sgt. John Davis and Sgt. Joseph Kwitonda, stable keepers with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, return to the stables following the presentation of colors during Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, May 18, 2024. MCG conducted a cross-country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, to the National Capital Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Pollich)

