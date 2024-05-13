Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Army National Guard AH-64 Apaches launch for Palmetto Fury [Image 9 of 12]

    South Carolina Army National Guard AH-64 Apaches launch for Palmetto Fury

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, launch AH-64 Apache attack helicopters for exercise Operation Palmetto Fury, May 17, 2024. Palmetto Fury is a joint-service, multi-domain training operation focused on readiness to fight and win on any battlefield, anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
    This work, South Carolina Army National Guard AH-64 Apaches launch for Palmetto Fury [Image 12 of 12], by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    helicopter
    Apache
    SCARNG
    SCNG
    AH-64
    Palmetto Fury

