U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, prepare AH-64 Apache attack helicopters to launch for exercise Operation Palmetto Fury, May 17, 2024. Palmetto Fury is a joint-service, multi-domain training operation focused on readiness to fight and win on any battlefield, anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 20:10
|Photo ID:
|8414817
|VIRIN:
|240517-Z-WT236-1021
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|14.91 MB
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, South Carolina Army National Guard AH-64 Apaches launch for Palmetto Fury [Image 12 of 12], by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
