South Carolina Army National Guard AH-64 Apaches launch for Palmetto Fury

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, launch AH-64 Apache attack helicopters for exercise Operation Palmetto Fury, May 17, 2024. Palmetto Fury is a joint-service, multi-domain training operation focused on readiness to fight and win on any battlefield, anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US