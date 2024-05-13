USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 3rd Class Christopher Strasser, right, from Sussex, Wisconsin, prepares for flight operations on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

