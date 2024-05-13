Governor of Dornod Province M. Badamsuren, right, presents Republic of Korea Lt. Col. Lee Hyuin-Goo with tokens of appreciation for his invaluable contributions and dedication to Exercise Gobi Wolf 2024 during the closing ceremony at the Governor’s Palace in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 10, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 18:17 Photo ID: 8414744 VIRIN: 240510-Z-CA180-2060 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 11.7 MB Location: CHOIBALSAN, MN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring global partnership in Mongolia [Image 19 of 19], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.