Gobi Wolf 2024 exercise director with U.S. Army Pacific Maj. Marl Pasibe, left, and Republic of Korea Col. Sa InWoo express gratitude while embracing on stage during the during the closing ceremony at the Governor’s Palace in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 10, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 18:17 Photo ID: 8414742 VIRIN: 240510-Z-CA180-2083 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.42 MB Location: CHOIBALSAN, MN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring global partnership in Mongolia [Image 19 of 19], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.