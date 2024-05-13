Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring global partnership in Mongolia [Image 15 of 19]

    Honoring global partnership in Mongolia

    CHOIBALSAN, MONGOLIA

    05.09.2024

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Governor of Dornod Province M. Badamsuren, right, presents Utah Air National Guard Master Sgt. Robert Asay with tokens of appreciation for his invaluable contributions and dedication to Exercise Gobi Wolf 2024 during the closing ceremony at the Governor’s Palace in Choibalsan, Mongolia, May 10, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Balinda O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 18:17
    Photo ID: 8414738
    VIRIN: 240510-Z-CA180-2051
    Resolution: 6096x4064
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: CHOIBALSAN, MN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Honoring global partnership in Mongolia [Image 19 of 19], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Mongolia
    DREE
    Gobi Wolf
    NEMA
    Dornod Province

