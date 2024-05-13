Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course II [Image 8 of 9]

    Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course II

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher 

    Special Operations Command South

    Peruvian Team competitor runs to his next lane to fire his rifle during Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. FC24 supports the U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course II [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

