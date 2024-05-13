Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course II

Peruvian Team competitors cheer on a teammate as he sprints to the firing line during the combined ranges of Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. FC24 gathers 17 countries from the Western Hemisphere together in a friendly competition to refine the tactics used by their Special Operations Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

