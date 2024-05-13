Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course II

Peruvian Team competitor runs with rifle and kettlebell in hand during the combined ranges of Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. FC24 covers a wide array of exercises, including a Special Operations skills competition in urban, rural and aquatic environments, where tactics and techniques are tested in counter-terrorism action procedures and a high-level leadership seminar, all within the spirit of friendly competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

