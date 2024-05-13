Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course II [Image 5 of 9]

    Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course II

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher 

    Special Operations Command South

    Argentinian Team competitor takes aim with his rifle during the combined ranges of Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. The primary goal of FC24 is to develop an atmosphere of friendship and camaraderie among the competitors attending the competition, which serves to increase shared knowledge, camaraderie, interoperability, and overall capabilities of the Special Operations Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 14:15
    Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA
    This work, Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course II [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

