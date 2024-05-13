Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course II

Argentinian Team competitor takes aim with his rifle during the combined ranges of Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. The primary goal of FC24 is to develop an atmosphere of friendship and camaraderie among the competitors attending the competition, which serves to increase shared knowledge, camaraderie, interoperability, and overall capabilities of the Special Operations Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

