Argentinian Team competitor zeros in on his target during the combined ranges of Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. FC24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored Special Forces skills competition conducted annually in Central and South America and the Caribbean. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 14:16 Photo ID: 8414391 VIRIN: 240516-Z-QP664-2115 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.84 MB Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course II [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Scott Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.