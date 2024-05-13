Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course II

Argentinian Team competitor zeros in on his target during the combined ranges of Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. FC24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored Special Forces skills competition conducted annually in Central and South America and the Caribbean. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 14:16
|Photo ID:
|8414391
|VIRIN:
|240516-Z-QP664-2115
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
