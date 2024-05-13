Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course II

American Team competitor locks in on his target during the combined ranges of Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. FC24 is an annual event sponsored by U.S. Southern Command that promotes the exchange of information on best practices, tactics, and techniques within an atmosphere of camaraderie to foster improved interoperability and cohesion between the partner forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

