Fuerzas Comando 24 combined Assaulter and Sniper Course II

American Team competitor awaits his turn on the combined range during Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 16, 2024. FC24 is a Special Operations Force skill competition hosted annually where teams from 17 countries compete to earn the title of “best special operations force in the Americas.” FC24 promotes U.S. Southern Command initiatives that focus on consistent engagements and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

