    Eager Lion 2024 Strategic Airlift Operation

    JORDAN

    05.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    A service member, assigned to 91st Rapid Intervention Battalion, one of the units a part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Rapid Intervention Brigade of the Jordanian Armed Forces, establishes perimeter security during a strategic airlift operation for vehicles and logistics equipment during Eager Lion 2024, May 13. Eager Lion 24 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (Courtesy photo provided by Jordanian Armed Forces)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 13:22
    This work, Eager Lion 2024 Strategic Airlift Operation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    EAGERLION24

