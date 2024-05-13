U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maggie Hardy, a stable keeper with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, practices drill at Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 15, 2024. MCG conducted a cross-country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California to the National Capital Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis French)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 09:50 Photo ID: 8414129 VIRIN: 240515-M-FJ221-1011 Resolution: 8044x5363 Size: 2.96 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Hometown: RICHFIELD, MN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard East Coast Tour [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Alexis French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.