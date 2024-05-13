Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 First State Airshow [Image 10 of 11]

    2024 First State Airshow

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing

    Patrick McAlee Extreme Flight aerial demonstration pilot, taxis his aircraft after a performance at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 17, 2024. The First State Airshow was a free, two-day event, open to the public with 22 static displays and 18 aerial performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 07:51
    Photo ID: 8413927
    VIRIN: 240517-F-BO262-1053
    Resolution: 4720x3142
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 First State Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Aircraft
    436th Airlift Wing
    512th Airlift Wing
    First State Airshow

