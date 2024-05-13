Patrick McAlee Extreme Flight aerial demonstration pilot, taxis his aircraft after a performance at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 17, 2024. The First State Airshow was a free, two-day event, open to the public with 22 static displays and 18 aerial performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 07:51
|Photo ID:
|8413926
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-BO262-1049
|Resolution:
|4169x2775
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 First State Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
