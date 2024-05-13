U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Toledo, center, C Company, 1-5 Cavalry, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, M1A1 Abrams tank commander, Fort Cavazos, Texas, talks with spectators at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 17, 2024. The First State Airshow allowed visitors to see military aircraft from World War II to present day and enabled them to speak with military members on the pacing advancements of air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 07:51 Photo ID: 8413923 VIRIN: 240517-F-BO262-1030 Resolution: 4819x3207 Size: 3.79 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2024 First State Airshow [Image 11 of 11], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.