2024 First State Airshow

The noses of the B-29 Superfortress ‘Doc’ and a C-17 Globemaster III parked on the flight line are visible at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 17, 2024. The First State Airshow allowed visitors to see military aircraft from World War II to present day and enabled them to speak with military members on the pacing advancements of air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

