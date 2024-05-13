The t-tail of a parked C-5M Super Galaxy sits in the foreground at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 17, 2024. The 2024 First State Airshow allowed visitors to see military aircraft from World War II to present day and enabled them to speak with military members on the pacing advancements of air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
