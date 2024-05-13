Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct foreign object debris walk down [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct foreign object debris walk down

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240518-N-VY281-1050 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Ryan Foley, center, from Fairfield, Ohio, leads Sailors in a foreign object debris walk down in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the North Pacific Ocean, May 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    CVN 76
    FOD
    hangar bay
    foreign object debris
    USS Ronald Reagan
    walk down

