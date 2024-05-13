Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 First State Airshow [Image 7 of 9]

    2024 First State Airshow

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    A couple holds hands while attending the First State Airshow at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 17, 2024. The airshow was a free, two-day event, open to the public, which featured 23 static displays and 18 aerial performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 06:42
    Photo ID: 8413829
    VIRIN: 240517-F-PU288-1290
    Resolution: 5825x3534
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 First State Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Airshow
    436th Airlift Wing
    U.S. Army Golden Knights
    First State Airshow

