A F-35A Lightening II performs during the First State Airshow at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 17, 2024. The F-35A Lightening II Demonstration Team was one of 18 performers at the First State Airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 06:42
|Photo ID:
|8413828
|VIRIN:
|240517-F-PU288-1672
|Resolution:
|6290x5304
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 First State Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT