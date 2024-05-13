2024 First State Airshow

Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights prepare to jump over Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 17, 2024. The Golden Knights were one of 18 performers at the First State Airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

Date Taken: 05.17.2024
Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US