2024 First State Airshow

The U.S. Army Golden Knights prepare for their first jump at the First State Airshow at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 17, 2024. The airshow was a free, two-day event, open to the public, which featured 23 static displays and 18 aerial performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

