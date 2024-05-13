A Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist currently attached to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division photographs a forward arming and refueling point team on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 18, 2024. The Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist supervises and assists the administration of Army public affairs programs by researching, preparing, and distributing news releases, articles, web-based material, and photographs of Army personnel and activities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 04:45
|Photo ID:
|8413750
|VIRIN:
|240518-A-ID763-7033
|Resolution:
|5304x7952
|Size:
|11.18 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
