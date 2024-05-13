Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist

    KUWAIT

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist currently attached to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division photographs a forward arming and refueling point team on Camp Buehring, Kuwait, May 18, 2024. The Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist supervises and assists the administration of Army public affairs programs by researching, preparing, and distributing news releases, articles, web-based material, and photographs of Army personnel and activities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 04:45
    Photo ID: 8413750
    VIRIN: 240518-A-ID763-7033
    Resolution: 5304x7952
    Size: 11.18 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PAO
    Photographer
    Combat Camera
    Com-Cam
    Public Affairs Mass Communications

