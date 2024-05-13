Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOF Partners conduct Pre-Mission Rehearsals During Eager Lion 24 [Image 3 of 4]

    SOF Partners conduct Pre-Mission Rehearsals During Eager Lion 24

    AMMAN, JORDAN

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army soldiers with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct pre-mission rehearsals alongside Special Operations partners during Eager Lion 2024 at King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, Jordan, May 14, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (This photo has been altered for security purposes. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

    This work, SOF Partners conduct Pre-Mission Rehearsals During Eager Lion 24 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    EagerLion24

