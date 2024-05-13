U.S. Army soldiers with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct pre-mission rehearsals alongside Special Operations partners during Eager Lion 2024 at King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, Jordan, May 14, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (This photo has been altered for security purposes. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 03:54 Photo ID: 8413661 VIRIN: 240514-A-FG870-1026 Resolution: 5184x3888 Size: 3.96 MB Location: AMMAN, JO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOF Partners conduct Pre-Mission Rehearsals During Eager Lion 24 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.