Jordanian Special Operations soldiers conduct pre-mission rehearsals alongside U.S. Army 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) soldiers during Eager Lion 2024 at King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, Jordan, May 14, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (This photo has been altered for security purposes. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.18.2024 03:54 Photo ID: 8413660 VIRIN: 240514-A-FG870-1025 Resolution: 4877x3002 Size: 2.51 MB Location: AMMAN, JO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOF Partners conduct Pre-Mission Rehearsals During Eager Lion 24 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.