    SOF Partners conduct Pre-Mission Rehearsals During Eager Lion 24 [Image 1 of 4]

    SOF Partners conduct Pre-Mission Rehearsals During Eager Lion 24

    AMMAN, JORDAN

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A U.S Army soldier, assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), observes Lebanese partner forces as they conduct pre-mission rehearsals during Eager Lion 2024 at King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center, Jordan, May 14, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (This photo has been altered for security purposes. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.18.2024 03:54
    Location: AMMAN, JO
    USCENTCOM
    EagerLion24

