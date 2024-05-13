Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard East Coast Tour [Image 5 of 8]

    Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard East Coast Tour

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Diana Salgado 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, wait to enter the track to present the colors during Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, May 17, 2024. MCG conducted a cross- country journey from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, to the National Capital Region for the first time in over a decade to participate in Preakness, the National Memorial Day Parade and a series of additional events designed to uphold the Marine Corps’ prominence, promote the Marine Corps’ only Mounted Color Guard asset and support recruiting nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Diana Salgado)

