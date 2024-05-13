Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 2

Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Emmanuel Hansen, a Ch-47 helicopter repairer assigned to the 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, approaches a cluster of 40-pound kettle bell weights as part of a 12-mile ruck march event during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 15, 2024. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Alaska Army Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount

Date Taken: 05.15.2024
Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US