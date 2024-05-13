Alaska Army National Guardsmen from units across the state participate in a target detection event during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 15, 2024. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Alaska Army Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 22:42
|Photo ID:
|8413466
|VIRIN:
|240515-Z-SR689-1006
|Resolution:
|5041x3360
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 2 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
