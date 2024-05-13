Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 2

Alaska Army National Guardsmen from units across the state participate in a target detection event during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 15, 2024. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Alaska Army Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US