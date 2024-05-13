Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 2

Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Patrick Deslaurer, motor transport operator assigned to the 49th Missile Defense Battalion, pulls a pickup truck during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 15, 2024. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Alaska Army Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

