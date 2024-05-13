Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 2 [Image 3 of 8]

    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 2

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Loren McDole, a carpentry and masonry specialist assigned to the 49th Missile Defense Battalion, assembles the M240 Bravo machine gun during the AKARNG’s State Best Warrior Competition at Camp Carroll on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, May 15, 2024. The SBWC is an annual, physical fitness and Soldiering contest that tests the mental and physical aptitude of Alaska Army Guardsmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 22:42
    Photo ID: 8413463
    VIRIN: 240515-Z-SR689-1003
    Resolution: 5624x3749
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 2 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 2
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 2
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 2
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 2
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 2
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 2
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 2
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2024: Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Best Warrior
    Competition
    Alaska National Guard
    AKNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT