USS O’Kane conducts replenishment at sea

240515-N-N08E9-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 15, 2024) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). O’Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Beverly Dempsey)

