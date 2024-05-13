240517-N-N08E9-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2024) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) sails in formation with USS Preble (DDG 88) and USS Spruance (DDG 111) in the Pacific Ocean. Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Riley Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 22:35 Photo ID: 8413457 VIRIN: 240517-N-NE089-1002 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 1.36 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. sails the Pacific Ocean [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.