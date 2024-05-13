Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. sails the Pacific Ocean [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. sails the Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.16.2024

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240517-N-N08E9-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2024) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) sails in formation with USS Preble (DDG 88) and USS Spruance (DDG 111) in the Pacific Ocean. Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Riley Smith)

