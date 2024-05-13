Stockdale conducts replenishment at sea

240513-N-N08E9-1013 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2024) Lt. Jill Bittner, left, and Ensign Ami Kim assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), signal Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS PECOS (T-AO 197) the approach on station, during a replenishment-at-sea in the Pacific Ocean. Stockdale, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. J.g. Julian Jacobs)

