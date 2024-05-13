DSCA Director visits DKI APCSS

Today, DKI APCSS welcomed 124 Fellows from around the world to take part in the Comprehensive Security Cooperation course (CSC 24-2). This afternoon the Fellows learned more about the Defense Security Cooperation Agency from its Director, Mr. James A. Hursch.

