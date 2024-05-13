Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSCA Director visits DKI APCSS [Image 8 of 10]

    DSCA Director visits DKI APCSS

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Mary Markovinovic 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    Today, DKI APCSS welcomed 124 Fellows from around the world to take part in the Comprehensive Security Cooperation course (CSC 24-2). This afternoon the Fellows learned more about the Defense Security Cooperation Agency from its Director, Mr. James A. Hursch. While at the Center

