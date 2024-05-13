Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NRL Innovation Day 2024 [Image 7 of 7]

    NRL Innovation Day 2024

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Sarah Peterson 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Steven Meier, Ph.D., U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) director of the Naval Center for Space Technology, leads a breakout session during NRL’s Innovation Day for Industry in Washington, D.C. May 16, 2024. The event promoted collaboration between researchers and discussion of emerging technologies for defense applications. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 16:53
    Photo ID: 8412731
    VIRIN: 240516-N-CZ309-1630
    Resolution: 7864x5243
    Size: 15.56 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRL Innovation Day 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by Sarah Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NRL Innovation Day 2024
    NRL Innovation Day 2024
    NRL Innovation Day 2024
    NRL Innovation Day 2024
    NRL Innovation Day 2024
    NRL Innovation Day 2024
    NRL Innovation Day 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Forging Partnerships: NRL Hosts First Innovation Day for Industry

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    business
    industry
    NGO
    innovation
    technology transfer
    CRADA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT