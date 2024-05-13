Panelists discuss the success of technology transfer during the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s Innovation Day for Industry in Washington, D.C. May 16, 2024. The event promoted collaboration between researchers and discussion of emerging technologies for defense applications. (U.S. Navy photo by Sarah Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8412728
|VIRIN:
|240516-N-CZ309-1380
|Resolution:
|7807x5205
|Size:
|13.69 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NRL Innovation Day 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by Sarah Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forging Partnerships: NRL Hosts First Innovation Day for Industry
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT