    MacDill Hosts Golf Tournament for Police Week [Image 3 of 3]

    MacDill Hosts Golf Tournament for Police Week

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 6th Air Refueling Wing listen to a speech during the Police Week golf tournament closing ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 17, 2024. Police Week is dedicated to paying tribute to law enforcement personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 15:15
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
