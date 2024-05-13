MacDill Hosts Golf Tournament for Police Week

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Villano, 6th Security Forces Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of logistics, gives a speech during the Police Week golf tournament closing ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 17, 2024. Established 59 years ago by President John F. Kennedy, Police Week has stood as a national tribute to honor law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

