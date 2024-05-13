Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Hosts Golf Tournament for Police Week [Image 2 of 3]

    MacDill Hosts Golf Tournament for Police Week

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Villano, 6th Security Forces Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of logistics, gives a speech during the Police Week golf tournament closing ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 17, 2024. Established 59 years ago by President John F. Kennedy, Police Week has stood as a national tribute to honor law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 15:15
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    This work, MacDill Hosts Golf Tournament for Police Week [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

