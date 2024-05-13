Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO delivers testimony before Senate Armed Services Committee

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, and Commandant of the Marine Corps Eric Smith provide testimony at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of the Navy fiscal year 2025 budget request at the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., May 16, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 12:38
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
