Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, and Commandant of the Marine Corps Eric Smith provide testimony at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of the Navy fiscal year 2025 budget request at the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., May 16, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 12:38
|Photo ID:
|8412135
|VIRIN:
|240516-N-UD469-1100
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO delivers testimony before Senate Armed Services Committee [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT