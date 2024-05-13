Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, and Commandant of the Marine Corps Eric Smith provide testimony at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of the Navy fiscal year 2025 budget request at the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., May 16, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 12:38 Photo ID: 8412134 VIRIN: 240516-N-UD469-1077 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.28 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO delivers testimony before Senate Armed Services Committee [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.