    USS Leyte Gulf Returns from Final Deployment [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Leyte Gulf Returns from Final Deployment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Manvir Gill 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Lt. j.g. Alescia Austin, assigned to the the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), greats her family as the Leyte Gulf returns to Naval Station Norfolk, May 17, 2024, marking their final deployment. Leyte Gulf deployed to the 4th Fleet area of responsibility, seizing 6,470 kilograms of illicit-drugs, a semi-submersible, and conducted theater security cooperation visits. Constructed in 1985 and commissioned in 1987, Leyte Gulf is named after the decisive World War II battle in the Philippine Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Manvir Gill)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 12:29
    Photo ID: 8412095
    VIRIN: 240517-N-IO903-1219
    Resolution: 3401x2267
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

